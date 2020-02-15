Kundali Bhagya Preview, February 15, 2020: Karan expresses his feelings for Preeta

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Karan expresses his feelings for Preeta. Meanwhile, Sherlyn and Mahira boast about their plan.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Karan thinks about Preeta and gets worried as she will be proved guilty at court the next day. Meanwhile, he bumps into Shristi too who chides him for betraying Preeta. Karan then promises her that he will surely get Preeta released from jail. On the other hand, the jeep in which Preeta and the police officials were travelling meets with an accident and all of them fall unconscious.

One of the officials asks Preeta to escape as she had seen the truck driver there. Preeta calls Shristi and informs her about the same. Karan overhears their conversation and rushes to the spot. He then follows the route of the truck driver in a bike along with Preeta. They stop at a dhaba midway where Karan buys flowers for her. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Karan talks to Preeta about the flowers.

He informs her that he paid the vendor so that he could get all the flowers for her. Karan also tells her that he has never done anything like that for any other girl. Meanwhile, Sherlyn and Mahira have a discussion about Preeta. She tells Mahira that the two of them have managed to push Preeta into trouble again despite the latter’s attempts to expose them. This conversation is overheard by Kritika who is shocked. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

