Kundali Bhagya Preview, February 18, 2020: Karan's mother Rakhi defends Preeta

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Karan's mother Rakhi will talk about the incident involving Mahira's kidnapping. She will try to prove that Preeta is innocent.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Karan and Preeta have a conversation with each other inside his car. He informs Preeta about bringing the flowers and balloons only for her. Karan further says that he would not have done the same for any other girl. On the other hand, Shristi tries to follow Karan but the auto rickshaw breaks down midway because of which she had to return back home.

Rishabh thinks about the situation and feels what Sarla did was absolutely right as Karan has, in fact, betrayed her. Meanwhile, Mahira asks Sherlyn the name of the latter’s baby’s father but she refuses to tell her. On the other hand, Karan and Preeta reach a dhaba where they suspect the truck driver to be present. Karan ends up taking selfies with the drivers unaware of the fact that the suspect driver has been following them and has seen Preeta there too.

(ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya Preview, February 15, 2020: Karan expresses his feelings for Preeta)

In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Rakhi has a discussion with others about Mahira’s kidnapping incident. She suspects that whoever tried to kidnap Mahira did not want her to reach the court and save Preeta. Rakhi then concludes that Preeta is innocent and not involved in kidnapping Mahira as it won’t prove to be fruitful for her in the present scenario. She also wonders who could be actually enemies with Preeta. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

Read More