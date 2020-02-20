Kundali Bhagya Preview, February 20, 2020: Mahira and Sherlyn in a state of dilemma

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Sherlyn and Mahira get scared of being exposed in front of everyone. Read further for more details.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Karan and Preeta are caught hold of by the truck drivers who then tie them up together with a rope. Meanwhile, Sammy and Shristi also find out that Preeta and Karan had arrived at a Dhaba post which they went chasing some of the truck drivers. They decided to follow the road that leads to a garage belonging to the truck drivers as mentioned by the Dhaba owner.

On the other hand, Sherlyn asks the truck drivers to spare Karan and kill Preeta. However, Karan is luckily able to free himself post which he seeks the help of Sammy and Shristi to thrash all the kidnappers. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Karan calls everyone to the police station. He also mentions about taking along with them the unconscious truck driver. Sherlyn has a discussion with Mahira about the same.

She shares her worries with Mahira about the fact that the truck driver will reveal the truth and their plan will be exposed in front of everyone. Sherlyn also gets scared thinking that she will be thrown out of the house by the Luthras. Mahira gets scared too thinking about the same and goes to talk to Rishabh. She asks Rishabh to stop Karan but the latter says that his brother is doing the right thing. What happens next? Will Mahira and Sherlyn finally get exposed? Stay hooked to know more.

(ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya Preview, February 18, 2020: Karan's mother Rakhi defends Preeta)

Credits :Zee TV

Read More