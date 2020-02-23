Kundali Bhagya Preview, February 24, 2020: Police arrive in search of Preeta

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, the police will arrive at the Luthra house to arrest Preeta. Rishabh is shocked to know about the same.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Karan makes everyone promise that they will not let the truck driver escape and then leaves the room. He then meets Preeta and tends to her wounds. However, the two of them end up getting involved in a pillow fight. Post that, the two of them slip accidentally and fall on the bed together. Their eyes meet each other and exactly at that time, Mahira spots them together.

She gets upset after having a look at the same. Meanwhile, the police reach Preeta’s residence and ask about her. Shristi informs them that she knows nothing about Preeta’s location. However, Sarala smells something fishy and senses that Shristi definitely knows something. On the other hand, Mahira secretly makes a call to the police and informs them that Preeta is hiding inside the Luthra house. Now, let us delve into the details of the next episode’s preview.

(ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya Written Update, February 21, 2020: Mahira does the unthinkable)

In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Shristi calls up Rishabh post which they have a discussion about the video shown by Sherlyn. She tells him that something is wrong with that very video. However, Rishabh immediately does not respond to Shristi. Meanwhile, the police enter the Luthra house and inform them that someone has told them about Preeta hiding there. This shocks Rishabh who then thinks about the person who has given Preeta’s information to the police. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

Read More