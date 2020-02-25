Kundali Bhagya Preview, February 25, 2020: Preeta and Karan go into hiding again

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Karan and Preeta will hide again when someone arrives at the Luthra house. Meanwhile, Rishabh and Karan have a discussion about the video.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Shristi informs Sammy about the police trying to nab Preeta. She also asks Rishabh to check the video shown by Sherlyn once more as everyone is pretty much convinced that Preeta is innocent. However, the police suddenly show up with a search warrant at the Luthra house making Rishabh shocked and wondering about the particular person who had informed them about Preeta’s presence in the residence.

He then informs all the other family members that they need to keep Karan and Preeta hidden from the eyes of the police. Thereafter, Rishabh asks Sherlyn to show him the video once again which she gave to the police. However, Sammy suddenly calls for help before Rishabh could have a look at the video. He then tries to distract the police while Preeta and Karan try to escape along with the truck driver who is still in an unconscious state.

In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Rishabh tells Preeta and the other family members to rest as the police have already left. However, all of them including Preeta is startled again with the sudden ringing of the doorbell again. Karan takes Preeta along with him and both of them hide again. Later on, Rishabh and Karan have a discussion about the video. Rishabh asks Karan the reason behind Preeta’s presence in the video if she did not want to kill Mahira. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

