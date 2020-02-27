Kundali Bhagya Preview, February 27, 2020: Preeta is arrested by the police again

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, the police come to arrest Preeta again. Meanwhile, Rishabh and Sherlyn have a conversation about Preeta.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Mahira and Sherlyn think of a way to use the truck driver against Preeta. Meanwhile, Shristi also arrives at the Luthra house to meet Preeta. On the other hand, Mahira and Sherlyn help the truck driver to escape by making everyone unconscious. The next morning, Rishabh notices that the truck driver is with Mahira and Sherlyn. Sherlyn gets to see this and asks the driver to run away.

Karan and Rishabh chase the truck driver and are ultimately able to nab him. He then confesses to having been paid for killing Preeta. However, he also adds that he was being stopped by Sherlyn and Mahira when trying to escape. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that the police arrive at the Luthra residence once again. After that, they arrest the truck driver only to find out that Preeta is also there.

They inform her that she needs to get back to jail again. Karan, however, tries to intervene in between and defends Preeta. In the midst of all this, Rishabh asks Sherlyn if she has anything against Preeta. She then says that she will not tell the police about Preeta hiding at the Luthra house. Will Rishabh believe Sherlyn’s words? Will Karan be able to save Preeta? Stay hooked to know more.

