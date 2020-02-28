Kundali Bhagya Preview, February 28, 2020: Karan confronts Mahira about Preeta

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Karan will ask Mahira the reason behind trying to hurt Preeta. Meanwhile, Sherlyn will try to manipulate Kareena.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, Karan and Rishabh try to find out the person who had paid the truck driver to kill Preeta. The truck driver tries to escape but is caught by the police midway who arrives at the Luthra house. He then admits about trying to kill Preeta post which he is arrested by the police. However, the officials announce that they also need to arrest Preeta unless she is proven innocent by the court.

Shristi goes back home and brings Sarla and the other family members to the court. She then appears at the court as a witness and shows the real video thereby proving Preeta’s innocence. Preeta is declared innocent by the court and the police officials are chided for their irresponsible behavior. Karan tells Rishabh that it is Sherlyn who had tampered with the video. Now, let us get into the details of the upcoming episode of the show.

In the promo of the next episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Sarla talks to her family members about Karan. She also says that she cannot trust him anymore. Sarla suspects Karan has some selfish motive behind helping Preeta. Meanwhile, Karan asks Mahira the reason behind pushing Preeta in front of the truck. Sherlyn tells Kareena that it was Mahira who had tampered with the video and not her. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

