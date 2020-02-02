Kundali Bhagya Preview, February 3, 2020: Mahira gets to know about Karan's plan

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Rakhi and Kareena go to meet Sherlyn and bring her back. She then puts forward a condition.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Karan makes a promise to Preeta that he will get her released from jail soon. On the other hand, Mahira stops Sherlyn as she notices the latter going somewhere. Sherlyn informs her that that she did not give Rishabh her phone which consisted of the real video wherein Mahira is seen trying to kill Preeta. Mahira then checks Sherlyn’s phone in order to delete the video.

However, she is called inside by her mother in between. Rishabh is asked by Daadi to apologize to Sherlyn and to bring her back to their residence. After getting to know that her mother has hired a good lawyer, Preeta says that she does not require him as Karan has already promised to help her out. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Sammy talks to Karan about Preeta and her release from jail.

He tells him about Shristi who has asked whether he is really going to save Preeta. Karan then says that he, indeed, wants to help Preeta as she came to his assistance when he required her to treat Daadi. Mahira overhears this conversation who is shocked upon hearing the same. Kareena and Rakhi pay a visit to Sherlyn’s house in order to convince her so that she comes back home. She then says that she will return only on one condition. What will be her condition? Is it related to Preeta? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

