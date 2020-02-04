Kundali Bhagya Preview, February 4, 2020: Sherlyn pays a visit to Preeta

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Sherlyn threatens Mahesh to kill Karan. She then goes to meet Preeta in jail.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Preeta assures Sarla that Karan has promised to help her. However, Sarla says that she does not trust Karan’s words anymore. She then makes a call to Shristi and asks her to understand what’s in Karan’s mind through Sammy. Back at their residence, Karan asks Rishabh not to apologize to Sherlyn. Rishabh, however, takes him away before anyone points out a finger at him for the same.

On the other hand, Kareena and Rakhi reach Sherlyn’s residence in order to bring her back home. Meanwhile, Sammy informs Shristi that Karan will, in fact, help Preeta get released from jail. Meanwhile, Mahira overhears Karan, Rishabh and Sammy’s conversation wherein they talk about saving Preeta. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Sherlyn finally comes back to the Luthra house and is seen sitting inside Karan’s father Mahesh’s room.

(ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya Preview, February 3, 2020: Mahira gets to know about Karan's plan)

She then talks in a threatening manner to Mahesh. Sherlyn informs him that if Karan continues to mess with her then he will also end up being in coma just like his father. We all know how Prithvi and Sherlyn plotted against Mahesh and planned his accident so that he gets killed. Thereafter, she goes to the police station and starts insulting Preeta who is still in jail. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

Read More