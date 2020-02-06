Kundali Bhagya Preview, February 6, 2020: Karan makes a promise to Mahira

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Karan meets Mahira and asks her to prove Preeta innocent. He also promises to marry her.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Sherlyn goes to meet Preeta in jail. She then informs her about giving poison to Mahesh and then saving him. Sherlyn also says that everyone in the Luthra house has started loving her and that they will forget Preeta soon. She further states that Karan is not going to save Preeta. Sherlyn instigates Preeta by saying that Karan has made sure the latter does not get a good lawyer.

After coming back to the Luthra house, Sherlyn informs Mahira about bribing the police inspector as well as the lawyer. Karan tells Rishabh that he will ask Mahira to withdraw her complaint against Preeta. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Karan confronts Mahira about Preeta asking whether she thinks he is going to marry Preeta if the latter comes out of jail. These words of Karan leave Mahira in tears.

Seeing her cry, Karan assures Mahira that there is nothing to worry about. He then promises that he will marry her only if she goes to the court next day and proves that Preeta is innocent. This entire conversation is overheard by Sherlyn who is hiding nearby. What happens next? Will Mahira listen to Karan and help Preeta? Will everyone come to know about Sherlyn’s evil plan? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

