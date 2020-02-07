Kundali Bhagya Preview, February 7, 2020: Mahira conveys her plan to Sherlyn

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Sarla informs others that she does not believe Karan. Moreover, Mahira conveys her plan to Sherlyn.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Karan has a discussion with Mahira about Preeta. He then asks her to take back the case which she had filed against Preeta. However, Mahira refuses to do that citing the reason that Karan might leave her for Preeta if she does the same. Karan then promises he will marry her if she takes back the case. She then agrees to do so but Sherlyn overhears the conversation.

She confronts Mahira and asks why the latter betrayed her. Mahira admits that it was a part of her plan to make Karan promise to marry her. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Sarla has a discussion with the rest of the family members about Preeta. She informs that Preeta thinks Karan will help her. She then says that she does not trust Karan anymore and thinks that he won’t help Preeta.

Sarla further says that she thinks Karan won’t help Preeta especially in the matters of court. She further states that she will make sure that Preeta gets released from jail instead of waiting for Karan to help her. Meanwhile, Mahira talks to Sherlyn about her plan. She says that Karan thinks she will do things according to him but in reality she is going to do what she actually wants. What does Mahira mean? Will she betray Karan at the last moment? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

