Kundali Bhagya Preview, February 8, 2020: Preeta in trouble again

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Karan asks Mahira to come to court soon. Meanwhile, a few men surround her.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Karan informs Rishabh about Mahira agreeing to take back the case against Preeta. However, Karan refrains from revealing to Rishabh about the promise he made to Mahira that he will marry her. Meanwhile, Mahira reveals her real plan to Sherlyn. Mahira then says that she will make Karan think that she is going to save Preeta but in reality she has some other plans for the latter.

On the other hand, Sarla shares her worries with her family members saying that she does not trust Karan anymore. Everyone get ready to go to the court but Mahira pretends to have an injured foot post which she asks to visit the doctor first. Meanwhile, the lawyer whom Sherlyn bribed demands for the money before entering the court. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Rakhi goes to meet Preeta.

She also informs the latter that she won’t have to remain inside the jail anymore. Rakhi promises her that it is her family who got Preeta inside this big mess and that they will now get her out of it too. Meanwhile, the lawyer hired by Sarla flips and says that he won’t fight the case in the court anymore. He further states that no other lawyer takes the case which has been rejected by him. Meanwhile, Karan makes a call to Mahira and asks her to come to the court soon. While they are still on call, Mahira is being pulled out of the auto rickshaw by a few men. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

