Kundali Bhagya Preview, January 1, 2020: Karan to keep taunting Preeta

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Karan will taunt Preeta again. He will also say that he does not love her.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Shristi notices Kareena insulting Preeta. On being asked about the same, Preeta admits that she is, in fact hurt by Kareena’s words. Shristi then says that Karan and Preeta are meant to be with each other. Preeta, however, says that she will agree to this fact only when she gets some proof about the same. Karan comes along with the priest after sometime while holding a tray of mehendi.

He suddenly trips but Preeta comes to his rescue at the perfect time. Thereafter, the mehendi falls on both Preeta and Karan’s hands. This is considered to be a sign by everyone including Preeta. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Shristi asks Mahira to go and tell everyone that Preeta has got mehendi on her hands in Karan’s name. She further adds that once everyone gets to know about the same, they will give their blessings to Karan and Preeta.

This way, the two of them will also realize that they are meant for each other. On the other hand, Karan gets to see Preeta trying to remove the mehendi off her hands. He taunts her by saying that it can’t be removed. Moreover, he also says that just because he has put mehendi on her does not mean that he loves her. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

