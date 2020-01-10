Kundali Bhagya Preview, January 10, 2020: Sherlyn to plot against Rakhi

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Rakhi will talk to Rishabh and Karan. Meanwhile, Sherlyn will start plotting against Rakhi.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Karan and Preeta have an argument regarding the person who called the police. Meanwhile, Prithvi tries to escape from there but is caught by the police. However, Sarla stops them from arresting him saying that he is a part of their family. She also tells Rishabh and Karan that Preeta was not trying to save the Luthras and that she was trying to save the marriage hall instead.

Meanwhile, Rakhi goes home and informs Mahesh that she noticed love in Preeta’s eyes for Karan. She also mentions that Preeta is the actual daughter – in – law of the Luthra house. Mahira overhears Rakhi saying this and asks her mother to talk to her about the same. Preeta and Karan are lost in each other’s thoughts after having a look at their respective mehendis on their hands. Now let’s delve into the details of the promo of the upcoming episode.

In the promo of the next episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Sherlyn calls up Prithvi again. She informs him that someone has insulted her inside the Luthra house. Prithvi tries to pacify her by saying that he will not spare anyone who tries to hurt her. Rakhi has a conversation with Karan post which she asks Rishabh to explain something to him. She ends up hugging Karan and Rishabh. Meanwhile, Sherlyn holds a bottle of oil in her hands and looks at Rakhi from a distance. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

