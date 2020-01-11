Kundali Bhagya Preview, January 11, 2020: Mahira to expose Sherlyn in front of others

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Sherlyn tries to strike a deal with Mahira. However, Mahira refuses to listen to her.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Rakhi asks Daadi to have extra almonds for her breakfast as suggested by Preeta. Sherlyn, however, tries every means to stop Rakhi from talking about Preeta. Karan and Rishabh defend Preeta too and stand against Sherlyn. They also say that Preeta has saved their family and that they owe her their lives. This makes Sherlyn upset who then decides to make Rakhi slip and fall from the stairs.

Meanwhile, Rakhi asks Karan and Rishabh not to talk rudely with Sherlyn. On the other hand, Mahira witnesses Sherlyn throwing oil on the stairs. Later on, Daadi falls down the stairs instead of Rakhi. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Sherlyn and Mahira have a conversation with each other. Sherlyn asks Mahira that Rakhi and Daadi will always take Preeta’s side. She then strikes a deal with Mahira.

Sherlyn tell Mahira that she will help her in every possible means to get married to Karan. Mahira, however, says that she does not care about whatever Sherlyn is saying and that she will tell everyone about Sherlyn being responsible for Daadi’s accident. Meanwhile, Preeta arrives at the Luthra house only to find out about Daadi’s accident. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

