Kundali Bhagya Preview, January 13, 2020: Sherlyn plans to kill Preeta

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Sherlyn will make a plan to kill Preeta. Her decision will leave Mahira shocked.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Daadi falls down the stairs as a result of the oil spilled by Sherlyn. Rishabh carries Daadi to her room and asks Sherlyn to bring the first aid box. Mahira goes near the stairs and realizes that it was Sherlyn who had spilled the oil there. She then decides to go and tell everyone the truth. On reaching Daadi’s room, Mahira finds that Karan has called Preeta for help.

Mahira gets upset thinking that she cannot remove Preeta from Karan’s life. Meanwhile, Sarla refuses to let Preeta go for Daadi’s help. On the other hand, Sherlyn offers to help Mahira remove Preeta from Karan’s life in exchange for hiding Daadi’s truth. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Sherlyn informs Mahira she knows a way to oust Preeta from Karan’s life. She also informs that once that is done, Mahira can marry Karan.

(ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya Preview, January 11, 2020: Mahira to expose Sherlyn in front of others)

When Mahira asks Sherlyn about the same, the latter says that they need to kill Preeta. These words of Sherlyn leave Mahira in a state of shock. On the other hand, Preeta is finally able to leave for the Luthra house to help Daadi. What happens next? Will Sherlyn be successful in executing the plan? Will Mahira help her in killing Preeta? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

Read More