Kundali Bhagya Preview, January 14, 2020: Karan offers to drop Preeta home

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Karan will ask Preeta the reason behind helping the Luthras. He will offer to drop her home later on.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Preeta promises Sarla she will return home soon once her work is done. Preeta gets late which worries both Rishabh and Karan. Karan decides to go and get Preeta himself. The two of them bump into each other thereafter. She is about to slip but is held by Karan. Mahira gets to see them together again in that particular position and gets very upset about the same.

Meanwhile, Sammy and Shristi are enjoying their date near the latter’s residence. The two of them panic when they get to see Sarla and Janki walk towards them. Janki notices the two of them together but does not reveal about this in front of Sarla. Preeta starts the treatment of Dadi’s wounds post which she goes to get the first aid box from the storage room. Meanwhile, Karan follows her there too. Now let us get some details about the next episode.

In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Preeta searches for the first aid box inside the storage room. Karan stands there to help her out. He further asks her the reason behind coming to the Luthra house again despite being treated badly by them. Preeta responds back by saying that somehow her destiny is linked to the house. Later on, Rakhi asks Preeta not to leave for home alone as it gets too late. Thereafter, Karan offers to drop her home. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

