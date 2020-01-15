Kundali Bhagya Preview, January 15, 2020: Mahira joins hands with Sherlyn to kill Preeta

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Sherlyn and Mahira devise a plan to kill Preeta. They also interact with a truck driver for the same.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Preeta is followed by Karan to the storage room. Thereafter, he expresses his gratitude towards her for offering help to his family despite being insulted by them at times. He also tries to get closer to her but Preeta stops him by saying that she is there only for Dadi and not him. Thereafter, she leaves the room and is followed by Karan again who then steps on her dupatta.

He accidentally tears her dupatta the same way which he did during their good old days. Mahira gets upset upon seeing Karan and Preeta get close to each other. Meanwhile, Dadi also apologizes to Preeta for treating her badly previously. Karan decides to drop Preeta himself as it gets late. Mahira complains to Kareena upon getting to know about the same. Kareena makes a promise to Mahira saying thay Karan will tie the knot with her and not Preeta.

In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Sherlyn proposes a plan in front of Mahira which she says will not only help in getting rid of Preeta from the Luthra family but will also wipe her away from this world. After sometime, Mahira and Sherlyn interact with a truck driver who says that he will run over Preeta with his vehicle once she arrives. What happens next? Stay hooked with us to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

