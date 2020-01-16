Kundali Bhagya Preview, January 16, 2020: Mahira and Sherlyn fail to kill Preeta

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Mahira will push Preeta towards the street so that the truck driver can run over her and kill her. However, her plan backfires when Preeta is saved by Shristi.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Preeta goes home and informs Sarla about everything which happened in the Luthra house. She also mentioned that everyone was very nice to her. Preeta mentions that she needs to do two more physiotherapy sessions of Dadi. Mahira becomes too jealous of Preeta and decides to kill her with Sherlyn’s help before the latter returns to the Luthra house again. Preeta and Shristi have a discussion about Karan.

Preeta informs Shristi about the five dupattas Karan gifted her in return for that one dupatta he had torn a few days back. She further adds that everyone else in the Luthra family behaved respectfully with her. On the other hand, Mahira and Sherlyn strike a deal with a truck driver who agrees to run over Preeta and kill her while she is on her way to the Luthra house. Meanwhile, Preeta leaves her residence again leaving Sarla worried for her.

(ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya Written Update, January 15, 2020: Sheryln and Mahira plan to kill Preeta)

In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Preeta stands on a pavement wherein she is waiting to cross the road. Suddenly, Mahira walks up from behind and pushes Preeta towards the street. At the same time, the truck driver speedily drives his vehicle in the direction of Preeta. All of this is noticed by Shristi who pushes Preeta aside. Both Preeta and Shristi get saved thereafter. However, Preeta pushes Mahira by mistake while trying to escape. As a result, Mahira’s head hits the truck and she gets hurt. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

