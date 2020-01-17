Kundali Bhagya Preview, January 17, 2020: Sherlyn to devise another plan against Preeta

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Sherlyn will devise another plan against Preeta. She will accuse Preeta of trying to harm Mahira.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Mahira and Sherlyn try to get Preeta killed but their plan backfires. Mahira tries to push Preeta forward on the street so that the truck driver can run over her. However, Preeta gets saved by Shristi who then pulls her aside. In the midst of all this, Preeta ends up pushing Mahira towards the truck by mistake. As a result, Mahira’s head hits the truck and she gets hurt.

In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, everyone gets shocked as the police suddenly arrive at the Luthra house. Thereafter, Sherlyn gives the police a statement that it is Preeta who is actually responsible for Mahira’s head injury. She also gives a false testimony saying that she is the sole witness to the entire incident and that Preeta has tried to harm Mahira. Sherlyn also goes on to say that she was there when Preeta pushed Mahira in front of the truck.

Now, as we saw previously, it was actually Mahira who had pushed Preeta. But as their plan has backfired, it seems like Sherlyn and Mahira have devised a new plan to get Preeta ousted from the Luthra house. So now, what happens next? Will the Luthra family pay heed to Sherlyn’s words? Will Preeta get arrested or be saved by Karan again? Stay hooked to know more.

