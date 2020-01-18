Kundali Bhagya Preview, January 18, 2020: Preeta to get arrested again

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Sherlyn will accuse Preeta of trying to kill Mahira. Thereafter, the police will arrest her.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Kareena suddenly gets a call from Sherlyn who then informs her about Mahira’s accident. Mahira tries her best to convince the doctor that her condition is worse. She also mentions that Preeta wants to harm her and kill her. Mahira offers money to the doctor and asks him to keep her for a few days in the hospital. Meanwhile, Karan drops Rishabh at the hospital and returns home.

However, he gets the shock of his life upon knowing that Mahira has met with an accident. Meanwhile, Sherlyn calls up the police and then informs them that Preeta had tried to kill Mahira. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Sherlyn accuses Shristi and Preeta of doing drama all the time. She also asks the police not to waste their time and arrest Preeta immediately thereby implicating her for the accident.

Preeta tries her best to convince everyone that she has not done anything and that Sherlyn is not aware of the truth. Thereafter, the police official asks Preeta to accompany them to the police station and prove her innocence there. As a result, Preeta is arrested by the police and taken away. What happens next? Will Karan be able to come to Preeta’s rescue? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

