Kundali Bhagya Preview, January 2, 2020: Karan to express his hatred towards Preeta

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Shristi and Mahira will have an argument with each other. Moreover, Karan will taunt Preeta again.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown how Preeta admits finally that she and Karan are made for each other. She also decides to have a talk with Mahira about the same and convince the latter not to marry Karan. However, this irks Mahira who then says that Preeta is making a joke of herself. On the other hand, Karan asks Preeta to be with him all the time. He further asks her to take care of all his needs.

Karan also adds that he, in fact, needs Preeta. Meanwhile, Sherlyn tries to taunt Shristi but the latter shuts her up by threatening to expose her. Now, let us get a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya. In the promo of the next episode of the show, it has been shown that Mahira gets involved in an ugly spat with Shristi. Shristi tells Mahira that everyone will bless Karan and Preeta when they come to know that his mehendi has been applied to her first.

Shristi also says firmly that Preeta and Karan are made for each other. Meanwhile, Karan informs Preeta that she can’t rub off the mehendi of his name as it has been already applied on her hand. He further states that the mehendi applied on her hands does not mean anything and that he does not have any feelings for her. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

(ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya Preview, January 1, 2020: Karan to keep taunting Preeta)

Credits :Zee TV

Read More