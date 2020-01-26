Kundali Bhagya Preview, January 27, 2020: Preeta to be arrested again?

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, the police arrive to arrest Preeta again. They also inform her that two new cases have been filed against her.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Preeta talks to Shristi about Karan. She tells her that she believes Karan will surely believe her. Meanwhile, Mahira gets the shock of her life when she gets to know that Preeta has been released from jail. She informs Sherlyn about the same and says that their plan has failed miserably. Thereafter, Sherlyn decides to make use of the video of the accident which she had taken earlier.

Sherlyn also plans to get the video edited so that everyone thinks Preeta is the villain. Rakhi tells Rishabh that she wants to meet Sarla and the rest of her family members. Both of them meet Preeta’s family thereafter and apologize to them. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Preeta and Karan are interacting with each other when suddenly the police enter the house. Post that they inform her that she is going to be arrested again.

(ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya Written Update, January 25, 2020: Rakhi meets the Aroras)

Preeta tries to explain to the police that Rishabh had already solved everything. Post that, the police officials inform her that two new cases have been filed against her and that she cannot be saved. Preeta is handcuffed and taken away as Karan turns a mute spectator. What happens next? Will Karan be able to stop her arrest? Will Sherlyn and Mahira be caught for their act? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

Read More