Kundali Bhagya Preview, January 28, 2020: Preeta to express her feelings for Karan?

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Karan will try to clear things out with Preeta. She will also express her feelings for him.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Rakhi apologizes to Sarla and promises her that she won’t be troubled by the Luthras anymore. Next morning, Kareena informs everyone in the family about throwing a party for Mahira’s mother Ramona. Meanwhile, Karan prepares to leave for the training ground post which he gets to know that Preeta hasn’t come to the office. He then goes straightaway to her residence to enquire about the same.

On the other hand, Sherlyn gets the video edited and shows it to the police in order to prove that Preeta tried to get Mahira killed. Meanwhile, Karan feels he is getting attracted to Preeta when he tries to confront her as usual. He then plays a prank with her due to which she gets wet under the shower. However, Karan also ends up getting wet there. The two of them also share an intimate moment but Preeta feels shy and walks away.

Karan slips and falls while trying to follow Preeta. She then tends to his wounds saying that she is doing everything for him as he is her husband. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it jas been shown that Karan asks Preeta the reason behind caring for him. She then says that she cares for everyone and walks away. Preeta is, however, stopped by Karan who holds her hands. He also reveals that he seeks certain answers from her. Karan questions Preeta why he is unable to get angry at her. Preeta responds back by saying that he should ask that question to himself. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

