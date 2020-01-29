Kundali Bhagya Preview, January 29, 2020: Karan promises to help Preeta get out of jail

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Karan will go to the police station. He will then vow to get Preeta out of jail.
Mumbai
In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Sherlyn and Rishabh get into a fight over Preeta. He warns her to stop messing with Preeta’s life or end up facing consequences in their married life. Meanwhile, Karan joins Preeta’s family as all of them get together to celebrate her release from jail. However, the police show up yet again and arrest Preeta. They cite the reason that there is strong evidence against her this time.

On the other hand, Mahira calls up Karan only to find out that he is with Preeta. Sherlyn, however, tells her that it is actually good as he will come to know Preeta is guilty. Meanwhile, Karan reaches the police station along with Preeta’s family. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Karan who is at the police station asks the officials about the evidence on the basis of which they arrested Preeta.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

However, they refuse to show him any kind of evidence related to the case. Karan then asks them to at least inform him the name of the person who had provided them the evidence. He is then informed that Sherlyn gave the evidence against Preeta. Suddenly, Karan spots her crying and asks her to calm down. He then promises Preeta that he will get her out not only from the jail but will also make sure she gets a clean chit. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

