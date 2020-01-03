Kundali Bhagya Preview, January 3, 2020: Robbers to attack the marriage hall

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, a few robbers will attack the Kumkum Bhagya marriage hall. Karan and Preeta will also hear gun shots on their way.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Prithvi catches a glimpse of Rishabh but refrains from meeting Sherlyn. Meanwhile, Mahira puts mehendi on her hands post which everyone teases her by saying that darker will be the mehendi, the more her husband will love her. Kareena asks Shristi to take Mahira inside a room so as to have her mehendi removed. Sherlyn also accompanies Mahira to the room but leaves on being taunted by Shristi.

On the other hand, Karan and Preeta’s tiff continues as usual. Preeta, however, agrees to stay with him till the completion of the wedding ceremony. Prithvi is looking for Preeta but is guided to Sherlyn by Ramona. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Shristi takes off the dried off mehendi from Mahira’s hands. She also informs her that the mehendi which has been applied is very light.

Meanwhile, a group of robbers enter the Kumkum Bhagya Marriage Hall thinking that there are rich people in the function. They enter the hall wearing masks and then threaten to shoot everyone present there. On the other hand, Karan and Preeta walk back into the hall only to hear gun shots coming from there. What happens next? Will the two of them be able to save Sarla, Kareena and others? Stay hooked to know more.

