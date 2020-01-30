Kundali Bhagya Preview, January 30, 2020: Rishabh shocked to know about Preeta's arrest

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Karan rushes home to meet Sherlyn. Thereafter, he meets Rishabh and tells him about Preeta's arrest.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Karan asks the police officials for the evidence which they have against Preeta. However, they refuse to show him the same. He then asks them to at least name the person who has provided the evidence. The officials inform him that it was Sherlyn who showed a video that proves Preeta tried to kill Mahira. After hearing that, Karan vows to get her out of the jail.

However, he also says that this is a favour that he is doing on Preeta because she had treated Daadi earlier. Thereafter, Karan makes a call to Sherlyn and decides to confront her for whatever she did. Meanwhile, Sarla also hires an expensive lawyer for getting Preeta’s bail. He agrees to help Sarla and also charges half his price. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Preeta cries while thinking about Karan.

She is heartbroken upon knowing the fact that he is helping her only for Daadi’s sake. She also feels that Karan does not trust her at all like he used to do before. Meanwhile, Karan reaches his residence wherein he bumps into Rishabh. He informs Rishabh that Preeta has been arrested which the latter refuses to believe. Karan, however, tries to convince him by saying that he was with Preeta when the police officials arrested her. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

