Kundali Bhagya Preview, January 31, 2020: Sherlyn prepares to leave the Luthra house

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Kareena and Rakhi will spot Sherlyn leaving the house. She will then inform them about Rishabh's decision.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Karan starts searching for Sherlyn upon reaching his residence. However, Mahira tries to warn her about him beforehand. On the other hand, Rishabh asks Sherlyn the reason behind her nervousness. Karan comes face to face with Sherlyn. He is about to confront her but Mahira spills chutney on Sherlyn’s dress and takes her away intentionally. Meanwhile, Karan informs Rishabh that Sherlyn is behind Preeta’s arrest by the police.

He further said that Sherlyn has provided evidence against Preeta. On being asked about the same by Rishabh, Sherlyn threatens to leave the house. He also allows her to leave but not before showing him the alleged video. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Karan informs Preeta about everyone supporting her. However, she cross questions him and asks whether he trusts her too like the others.

(ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya Preview, January 30, 2020: Rishabh shocked to know about Preeta's arrest)

To this, Karan replies indirectly in the affirmative saying that he is also with everyone else. Sherlyn prepares to leave the Luthra house with all her bags and baggage which is noticed by Kareena and Rakhi. They try their best to stop Sherlyn but the latter informs them that Rishabh has asked her to leave the house. What happens next? Will Rakhi and Kareena stop Sherlyn from leaving? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

Read More