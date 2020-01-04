Kundali Bhagya Preview, January 4, 2020: Preeta to commit a huge mistake

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Karan will decide to go inside to check on the other people. Meanwhile, Preeta will commit a huge mistake.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Prithvi is taken by Ramona to meet Sherlyn but he ends up running away from her. However, everyone is trapped in the hall later on when the robbers show up. Sherlyn and Prithvi hide inside tables which are next to each other. Kritika tries to give her phone to Rishabh but it reaches Sherlyn’s hands instead. Meanwhile, Karan and Preeta get to hear gunshots from inside the hall.

Karan asks Preeta to wait and decides to go inside for checking whatever is going on. Rishabh tries to negotiate with the robbers by offering them money so that they spare everyone’s lives. However, they tie him up and close his mouth. Meanwhile, Prithvi tries to run away from there. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Dadi, Mahira and Rakhi are trapped inside a room.

The three of them refuse to open the door when they hear the robbers approaching. However, the robbers are able to break open the door post which they point guns at them. Meanwhile, Preeta is standing outside the groom’s room. She then shuts it down after seeing it left open. This is noticed by Karan and Shristi too. What happens next? Will Karan and Preeta be able to save the other people? Do let us know in the comments section.

Credits :Zee TV

