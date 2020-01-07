Kundali Bhagya Preview, January 7, 2020: Karan and Rishabh to thrash the goons

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Karan and Rishabh come and beat up the goons. However, one of them gets hold of a gun and points it towards Rakhi.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Prithvi pretends as one of the robbers and begins to torture Rishabh. Sherlyn tries to stop him as a part of their plan to portray her as a hero in front of the Luthra family. Meanwhile, the real leader of the gang calls for help as he finds himself locked inside a room. Prithvi plays some loud music and makes the other robbers dance so that they cannot hear their leader’s voice.

On the other hand, Karan and Preeta use this opportunity to untie Rishabh and help him escape from there. They also find out while doing the same that the real leader of the gang has been locked up inside a room. Preeta decides to ask the fake leader for taking the gang away. Karan, on the other hand, wants to thrash the robbers. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that the real leader finally escapes.

He then asks his men to rob the jewellery from all the people who are left out in the hall. They snatch away everything including Rakhi’s mangalsutra thereby making her emotional. In the meantime, Karan and Rishabh enter the hall armed with sticks and poles post which they start beating up the robbers. However, one of the robbers point a gun at Rakhi thereby making them stop. Will Rishabh, Karan and Preeta be able to save Rakhi? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

