Kundali Bhagya Preview, January 8, 2020: Preeta tries to save Karan

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Karan and Rakhi will be held hostage by the robbers. Meanwhile, Preeta will try to save both of them.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Preeta and Shristi devise a plan in order to save everyone. They decide to make the fake leader take away his goons to another room. Preeta decides to lure the fake robber into one of the rooms where Shristi will already be waiting for them. The plan starts working when Prithvi does get lured by Preeta and follows her. Meanwhile, the real leader of the gang shows up.

He then snatches away Rakhi’s mangalsutra. On the other hand, Karan and Rishabh begin thrashing all the robbers. However, they are forced to stop when one of the robbers takes Rakhi hostage. On the other hand, Janki makes an attempt to save everyone by throwing chili powder into the eyes of the robbers. The Luthra family is still unable to escape as Rakhi refuses to leave without her mangalsutra. Meanwhile, Prithvi also escapes from Preeta and Shristi by hiding in the bathroom.

In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that the robbers decide to take Karan and Rakhi as their hostages. Their leader confirms the same by saying that the two of them will be held hostages until they are sure that the police are not after them. This entire conversation is heard by Preeta who then tries to stop the robbers. However, they threaten to shoot Preeta. Moreover, the leader also questions Karan about his relationship with Preeta. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

