Kundali Bhagya Preview, January 9, 2020: Mahira gets irked at Rakhi

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Rakhi will call Preeta her daughter - in - law. Mahira gets to hear this and breaks down.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Rakhi is held hostage by the robbers and kept inside a room. They also threaten that they will kill her if anyone tries to escape. Thereafter they begin to search for the person who was pretending to be one of them. Preeta, who is aware of a secret route to the room, takes Shristi along with her to save Rakhi. Meanwhile, Karan also tries to save Rakhi.

However, because of Karan’s silly mistake, everyone including him, Rakhi, Preeta and Shristi get caught by the robbers. One of the robbers gets hold of Prithvi too and takes him to the hall. Meanwhile, Preeta gathers all the robbers in the hall and electrocutes them until the arrival of the police. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Sarla is full of gratitude for both Preeta and Shristi for saving her from the goons.

(ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya Preview, January 8, 2020: Preeta tries to save Karan)

She also ends up saying that she is proud to have such daughters who are brave and strong. On the other hand, Rakhi is seen sitting beside her husband Mahesh who has been in coma for quite some time. She tells him that Preeta should be ideally in the Luthra house because she happens to be her daughter – in – law. However, Mahira overhears Rakhi and breaks down into tears. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

Read More