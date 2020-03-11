Kundali Bhagya Preview, March 11, 2020: Preeta to expose Sherlyn and Mahira soon

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kundali Bhagya Preview: Sherlyn and Mahira are locked inside a room by Preeta and Shristi. Meanwhile, Karan spends some quality time with Preeta.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Sherlyn is almost on the verge of getting caught with Prithvi as Rishabh passes by exactly at that time. However, Prithvi hides behind a curtain after seeing Rishabh while Sherlyn pretends to cry in front of him. On being asked about the same, she expresses her desire to play Holi with him. Meanwhile, Prithvi tries to escape but gets back to his hiding place after seeing Preeta.

Later on, Mahira intentionally locks Preeta and Shristi together inside a room. She then makes Karan drink the spiked thandai. On the other hand, Preeta and Shristi are able to find a way out of the room. After some time, Rakhi informs everyone that Mahesh has regained his consciousness. Preeta helps him to get up but as soon as Sherlyn enters the room, he gets a panic attack again. In the preview of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Shristi plays a prank on Sherlyn and Mahira.

She pretends to call someone and says out loud that she is going to the outhouse for bringing the medicines for Mahesh. They follow her to the location after which Sherlyn figures out that they have been fooled by Shristi. However, by that time, the two of them are locked inside the room by Preeta and Shristi. Not only that, but Preeta also threatens to expose them. In yet another scene, Karan and Preeta wish each other on the occasion of Holi after which he suddenly hugs her. On the other hand, Sherlyn informs Mahira that Preeta might be spending time with Karan. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

