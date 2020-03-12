Kundali Bhagya Preview, March 12, 2020: Karan to express his feelings for Preeta?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kundali Bhagya Preview: Karan expresses his feelings for Preeta. On the other hand, Prithvi helps Sherlyn and Mahira to get out of the storeroom.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Shristi enacts a plan to trap Mahira and Sherlyn. She then locks both of them inside a storeroom outside the Luthra residence. Shristi also mocks them before leaving. On the other hand, the other members of the Luthra family gather around Mahesh and check for his health. Sherlyn gets worried after Mahesh slowly regains his consciousness. Later on, Karan consumes a glass full of thandaai as Preeta looks on.

She scolds him for drinking the same after which Karan asks her to stay with him. He hugs her all of a sudden and then the two of them share some romantic moments. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Karan decides to pour out his feelings for Preeta. He expresses his love for the latter. He also goes on to call her the first love of his life.

In the midst of all this, he gives a peck on Preeta’s cheeks which leaves her in utter shock. On the other and, Sherlyn and Mahira are finally able to come out of the storeroom by seeking Prithvi’s help. What happens next? How will Mahira react upon seeing Preeta and Karan together? Will Sherlyn pay for her sins after Mahesh regains consciousness? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

