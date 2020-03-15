Kundali Bhagya Preview, March 16, 2020: Preeta is accused to trying to harm Mahesh

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kundali Bhagya Preview: Karan and Rishabh are concerned about Mahesh's health. Meanwhile, Mahira blames Preeta and accuses her of pushing Mahesh.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Mahira gets to see Preeta with Karan after which she knocks on his door. However, Karan locks the door instead of opening it and also stops Preeta from leaving the room. On the other hand, Sherlyn goes to meet Mahesh after which he threatens to expose her in front of everyone. Meanwhile, Preeta wakes up suddenly only to find herself sleeping nearby Karan and does not even remember anything.

She also gets worried thinking about Mahira and Sherlyn’s upcoming plans. On the other hand, Sherlyn tries to provoke Mahira by saying that Karan will tie the knot with Preeta if Mahesh reveals her truth in front of everyone. As a result, Mahira agrees to help Sherlyn in killing Mahesh. After that, the two of them push Mahesh down the stairs. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Rishabh and Karan get concerned about Mahesh.

(ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya Written Update, March 13, 2020: Sherlyn and Mahira attempt to kill Mahesh)

They look at him helplessly as his condition worsens. In the midst of all this, Mahira reveals that it was Preeta who had pushed Mahesh and made him fall. This leaves Karan in utter shock. Rishabh asks the doctor about Mahesh’s health. The latter states that his condition has further worsened much to everyone’s shock. What happens next? Will Mahesh’s condition improve? Will Sherlyn and Mahira get exposed? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

