Kundali Bhagya Preview, March 17, 2020: Karan suspects Preeta again

Kundali Bhagya Preview: Karan accuses Preeta of betraying him again. Meanwhile, Sarla puts forward a condition in front of Preeta and Shristi.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Preeta is shocked to find an injured Mahesh lying on the floor. She then calls for help after which Rishabh and Sammy including the other members of the family gather there immediately. Thereafter, Mahesh is being shifted to the hospital. Later on, Mahira states in front of the entire family that Preeta has tried to kill Mahesh to stop Karan from marrying her.

After that, all of them head towards Mahesh’s room only to find Preeta sitting by his side. Kareena chides Preeta and accuses her of trying to harm Mahesh. She is termed a murderer by everyone present there. Even Shristi is not able to come to her rescue. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Sherlyn enacts a fake drama in front of the entire Luthra family to frame Preeta.

She sheds fake tears and asks Preeta what she wants from them. Preeta is baffled about the same and asks Sherlyn what she means to say. However, Karan interrupts in between and asks her not to speak rudely to Sherlyn. Preeta tries to defend herself but is stopped by Karan again. He also adds that she has betrayed him once again. Sarla gets emotional and tells Preeta and Shristi that she will try to kill herself if they return to the Luthra house. Meanwhile, Kareena also tells everyone including Karan to cut all ties with Preeta and her family. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

