Kundali Bhagya Preview, March 18, 2020: Preeta vows to cut all ties with Karan's family

Kundali Bhagya Preview: Kareena asks Karan to marry Mahira. On the other hand, Preeta decides to cut off all ties with the Luthra family.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Sherlyn and Mahira leave no stone unturned in accusing Preeta of trying to harm Mahesh. She tries to defend herself but Karan refuses to listen to her. Not only that, Rakhi and Rishabh also believe Sherlyn and then ask Preeta to leave the hospital assuming that she tried to kill Mahesh. Once everyone is back home, Sherlyn secretly helps Prithvi escape from the Luthra house without anyone’s knowledge.

The entire family discusses about Preeta after which Kareena asks Karan to stay away from the latter. Meanwhile, Sarla gets to know about the entire incident at the hospital. She threatens to kill herself if Preeta or Shristi returns to the Luthra family again. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Kareena provides an alternative to keep Preeta away from the Luthra family as well as Karan.

She suggests that Karan should tie the knot with Mahira the very next day. However, this decision of Kareena leaves everyone stunned including Karan. On the other hand, Preeta informs Shristi that she will never return to the Luthra house ever again. She decides to cut off all her ties with Karan’s family. What happens next? Will Karan and Mahira get married? What will Preeta do after getting to know about the same? Stay hooked to know more.

