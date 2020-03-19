Kundali Bhagya Preview, March 19, 2020: Preeta to ignore the news of Karan's wedding

Kundali Bhagya Preview: Preeta gets to know about Karan's wedding with Mahira. However, she decides to ignore the matter.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Kareena accuses Preeta of being responsible for her family’s pitiable situation. Mahira’s mother Ramona and Dadi support her after which Rakhi also admits the same. On the other hand, Mahira and Sherlyn secretly rejoice over their success. Meanwhile, Preeta informs Sarla about going to save Karan at the Luthra house. She also adds that he does not trust her anymore. Meanwhile, Kareena comes up with a big plan.

Karan is called downstairs by Kareena and Dadi who then ask him to tie the knot with Mahira the next day to get rid of Preeta forever. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Kareena questions Karan whether he is willing to marry Mahira within the following day so that they can get permanently get rid of Preeta. Karan initially hesitates but later agrees with the former’s plan to marry Mahira the next day.

On the other hand, Preeta, Sarla, and others also come to know about Karan’s wedding with Mahira. She, however, admits that she does not care about the same anymore. But Preeta is also not able to control her tears at the same time. What happens next? Will Preeta go to stop Karan and Mahira’s wedding? Who will expose Sherlyn and Mahira? Stay hooked to know more.

