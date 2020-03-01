Kundali Bhagya Preview, March 2, 2020: Mahesh's improved health worries Sherlyn

Kundali Bhagya Preview: Sherlyn gets worried after getting to know that Mahesh's health is improving at a faster pace. On the other hand, Preeta thinks about Karan.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Rishabh gets angry and confronts Sherlyn at the court by asking her the reason behind morphing the video. However, Kareena asks him to get home and have all the discussions there. Moreover, Karan informs everyone about finding the video on Sherlyn’s phone. Mahira, on her defense, says that she was just trying to surprise Preeta and not pushing her. However, none of the family members believe the lies of Mahira and Sherlyn.

In the midst of all this, Karan’s father Mahesh begins to breathe heavily thereby distracting everyone’s attention. Thereafter, they call a doctor to check on his health. On the other hand, Preeta tries to call Karan and talk to him but he does not answer her calls. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that the doctor has some good news for the entire Luthra family.

They are informed that they do not need to fear about Mahesh’s health anymore as it is improving at a good pace. Everyone gets happy upon knowing the same except for Sherlyn. She gets worried thinking about whatever she had done to Mahesh earlier. On the other hand, Preeta is seen lost in Karan’s thoughts. She admits that she indeed has a special place for Karan inside her heart. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

