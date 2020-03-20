Kundali Bhagya Preview, March 20, 2020: Mahira is nowhere to be found

Kundali Bhagya Preview: Rishabh tries to convince Karan that Preeta is innocent. On the other hand, Mahira goes missing.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Karan tries every means to call off his marriage with Mahira. He also cites Mahesh’s illness as one of the reasons to convince everyone. However, Mahira and Kareena force him by saying that he has no one option left but to tie the knot soon. Eventually, Karan gives in to their requests and agrees to marry Mahira the next day. This is heard by Sameer too who then visits Preeta’s house.

He informs Preeta, Shristi, Sarla and Biji about Karan’s decision to marry Mahira. Both Sarla and Shristi get angry and vow not to help Karan and the Luthra family in the mere future. On the other hand, Preeta also says that she does not care about Karan tying the knot with someone else. She also decides to move on with her life. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Karan and Rishabh have a conversation about Preeta.

(ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya Preview, March 19, 2020: Preeta to ignore the news of Karan's wedding)

Rishabh confronts Karan and asks him how he can believe that it is Preeta who had tried to kill Mahesh. He then gives a simple logic that if Preeta had hurt Mahesh then she would have never called anyone for help. Rishabh further adds that she can never think of either harming Mahesh or any other member of their family. On the other hand, Rakhi gets to meet Sherlyn and Ramona who seem worried. They inform that Mahira is nowhere to be found in the house. What happens next? Where is Mahira? Has someone kidnapped her? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

Read More