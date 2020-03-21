Kundali Bhagya Preview, March 23, 2020: Mahira to confess her crime?

Kundali Bhagya Preview: Mahira goes to meet Preeta at her residence. She confesses her heinous crime in front of the latter.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, Rishabh and Karan go together for checking on Mahesh’s health. There, Rishabh tries to convince Karan about Preeta’s innocence. However, the latter says that everyone feels she is guilty and somehow he also feels the same. Karan leaves for his room after that and gets emotional while thinking about the moments which he spent with Preeta. Meanwhile, Mahira goes missing on the day of her wedding with Karan which leaves everyone shocked.

Sherlyn says that Preeta might have kidnapped Mahira. On the other hand, the latter goes to Preeta’s house and demands to meet her. Shristi tries to stop her but Preeta asks her to let Mahira speak. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Mahira talks to Preeta about her feelings for Karan. She admits about the ability to sacrifice her life for Karan and also adds that she can take lives for him.

It is only then Preeta asks Mahira whether the latter had pushed Mahesh down the stairs. Moreover, she also tries to make Mahira understand that her feelings for Karan are not real and that it is a kind of obsession. The latter then makes a shocking revelation regarding Mahesh. She admits about having pushed him down the stairs. What happens next? How will Preeta expose Mahira in front of Karan and his family? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

