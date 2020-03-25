Kundali Bhagya Preview, March 25, 2020: Rishabh and Sherlyn argue over Preeta

Kundali Bhagya Preview: Preeta and Shristi have a discussion about saving the Luthra family. Meanwhile, Rishabh and Sherlyn argue over Preeta.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Mahira admits trying to kill Mahesh in front of Preeta. She also goes on to say that this killing spree will continue with anyone who tries to come between her and Karan. Thereafter, not only does Mahira slap Shristi for insulting her earlier but also says that no one will believe Preeta’s words even if she tries to reveal the truth in front of the Luthra family.

On the other hand, Sherlyn and Kareena spread the fear among everyone that Mahira might have been kidnapped by Preeta. Things get worse when she reaches home and tells everyone that Preeta tried to kill her. This makes them compel the security guards to stop Preeta from entering the wedding hall. In the preview of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that the preparations for Mahira’s Haldi ceremony begin at the Luthra house.

On the other hand, Preeta has a discussion with Shristi about the entire situation. They are baffled about their decision to go and save the Luthra family. Meanwhile, Rishabh and Sherlyn argue over Preeta again. The latter says that Preeta should be sent to jail for the crimes committed by her. This angers Rishabh who then asks Sherlyn not to target Preeta all the time. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

