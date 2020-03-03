Kundali Bhagya Preview, March 3, 2020: Mahira informs Sherlyn about Karan's changed behaviour

Kundali Bhagya Preview: Mahira will inform Sherlyn that Karan tried to get to close to her. Meanwhile, Karan will notice Preeta talking to someone else at the training center.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Sarla expresses her skepticism about the Luthra family again. She says that she still has doubts about them helping Preeta. Sarla further adds that everyone tries to save Mahira and Sherlyn. This entire conversation is heard by Preeta who then feels sad. She then tries to call up Karan and talk to him. Meanwhile, the Luthra family is informed by the doctor about Mahesh’s improved health conditions.

Karan decides to call Preeta and inform her about the same. However, the two of them try calling each other at the same time because of which they find their phones busy thereby creating chaos. Sherlyn informs Mahira about the reason behind being worried about Mahesh’s improved health. Karan wakes up the next morning thinking about Preeta. He is, however, shocked to see Mahira lying nearby him. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Kareena and Karan have a conversation with each other.

(ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya Written Update, March 2, 2020: Sherlyn is worried because of Mahesh)

Kareena reprimands Karan about his game and asks him to concentrate on the same without getting distracted by other people including Preeta. On the other hand, Sherlyn is surprised when Mahira informs her that Karan tried to come close to her earlier in the morning. Meanwhile, Karan reaches the training center only to find Preeta having a conversation with another player. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

