Kundali Bhagya Preview, March 4, 2020: Karan asks Mahira to stay away from Preeta

Kundali Bhagya Preview: Mahira gets jealous after seeing Karan and Preeta together. She ends up slapping Preeta which angers Karan.

In the latest episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Preeta imagines Karan by her side and gets happy. She can’t stop smiling even after getting to know that it’s a dream. On the other hand, Karan promises Mahira that he will attend her party. He then goes to his training center only to find another player having a conversation with Preeta. After that, he takes Preeta with her and goes to a restaurant.

Mahira wonders where Karan is and calls him up to know the same. She gets to hear Preeta’s voice over the phone. Mahira immediately leaves to find out whether Karan is with Preeta. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Mahira gets to see Karan and Preeta together at the restaurant. She gets angry and confronts Preeta about the same. Mahira also asks Preeta to stay away from Karan.

She further states that she is Karan’s fiancée. Preeta also gets angry and says that she is Karan’s wife. She calls Mahira the other woman in Karan’s life after which the latter slaps her. Karan gets angry after the entire incident and ends up slapping Mahira. He also asks her to stay away from Preeta. What happens next? Will Mahira seek her revenge? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

