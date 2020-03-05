Kundali Bhagya Preview, March 5, 2020: Mahira lands herself in trouble

Kundali Bhagya Preview: Karan informs Sherlyn about Mahira being trapped inside a building. Preeta also reaches there and gets to meet Kritika.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Karan and Preeta are having a conversation at the restaurant where they are spotted by Mahira. She also overhears Karan telling Preeta that he has no intention of marrying the former. This makes her angry post which she chides Preeta and slaps her. To her surprise, Karan slaps her back. These things are imagined by Sherlyn who thinks about the consequences of Mahira confronting Preeta.

She immediately calls Mahira and asks her to return to the party. She tries convincing Mahira by saying that Preeta is a weak person and that she needs Karan’s assistance all the time. Sherlyn cites this to be the only reason behind Karan and Preeta’s togetherness. She gives an idea to Mahira and asks the latter to act weak like Preeta. She also asks her to call Karan to the latter’s place by saying that her friends have called for him.

(ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya Preview, March 4, 2020: Karan asks Mahira to stay away from Preeta)

In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Sherlyn asks about Mahira’s whereabouts to Karan by saying that she is not able to reach the latter on call. Karan then says that she is not with him. He then states that she is on the 9th floor of some building which is on fire. He also asks her to call the fire department. Meanwhile, Preeta reaches the building too only to find Kritika there. She then informs Preeta about Mahira being stuck on the 9th floor. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

