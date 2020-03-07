Kundali Bhagya Preview, March 7, 2020: Mahesh on the verge of recovering soon

Kundali Bhagya Preview: Holi celebrations begin at the Luthra house. In the midst of all this, Kareena announces about Mahesh's speedy recovery in front of everyone.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Preeta is knocked unconscious by Mahira after which the latter locks her inside a room of the burning house. She then pretends to faint and is being carried outside by Karan. After that, Mahira and Sherlyn leave along with Karan. Later on, he gets a call from Kritika who informs him about Preeta being trapped inside the burning house. Mahira is left alone by Karan again who then goes to save Preeta.

Mahira is astonished and heartbroken at the same time after seeing Karan’s behavior towards her. She also feels Karan cares more for Preeta then her. Meanwhile, at the Luthra house, the doctor informs Rishabh that Mahesh will recover from coma soon. However, this news leaves Sherlyn and Mahira in utter shock. Let us now get into the details of the next episode’s preview which is quite interesting.

In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that everyone is busy indulging in Holi celebrations. In the midst of all this, Kareena informs the entire family about Mahesh’s recovery and hopes he will be in a healthy state to witness Karan and Mahira’s wedding. In yet another scene, Karan and Preeta are seen grooving to the tunes of a Holi song. So did he save her from getting ambushed in the fire? Or was it someone else? Do stay hooked with her to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

