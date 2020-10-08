Kundali Bhagya SPOILER ALERT: Karan BLASTS at Mahira for character assassinating Preeta

Here's all you need to know about the latest episode of Kundali Bhagya. Find out inside.

Kundali Bhagya is one show which keeps holding on to its first position. The show post lockdown focused on the wedding of Karan and Preeta and now has been surrounded around their love and hate relationship. Currently, if one follows the show, it is revolving around Mahira wanting to break their marriage and take Preeta’s place. In the meanwhile, Preeta has been abducted by Prithvi’s brother who is forcefully getting the former married to Prithvi. On the other hand, Karan wonders where Preeta is but is sure that she won’t leave him for another man.

Amid all this, Sarla will blast the Luthra family for Preeta’s disappearance and urges Karan to speak for Preeta as he is her husband. Mahira and Sherlyn will try to character assassinate Preeta by claiming that she has ran away with Prithvi but Karan will lose his cool and blast at Mahira for even suggesting that. Later he tells Mahira that he got angry because of the way things unfolded but he doesn’t care where Preeta is. Will Karan be able to stop Preeta’s forceful marriage with Prithvi? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, the show completed 3 years of telecast recently and is the only spin off which is working very well. About the pressure of maintaining the TRP, Shraddha had told us, “now that people have high expectations. It has done so well. It is like when in school, you are a high scorer, you want to maintain it because you are used to such kind of admiration and pat on your back. But all said and done, all the shows were not airing for three to four months and now it is kind of a new beginning.”

