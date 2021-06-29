Kundali Bhagya Spoiler Alert: Preeta gets to know about the father of Sherlyn’s baby

The upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya will witness a major twist as Sherlyn and Prithvi’s affair will be exposed in front of Preeta.

Kundali Bhagya, which happens to be the spin off of Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha’s Kumkum Bhagya, has been making headlines since its inception. The family drama, starring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar, has witnessed some interesting twists so far which has managed to keep the audience intrigued. Keeping up with this trajectory, Kundali Bhagya is set to have another twist in the plot as Preeta (played by Shraddha) will get to know a big secret about Sherlyn (played by Ruhi Chaturvedi).

So far, we have seen how Sherlyn is upset with the news of Prithvi (played by Sanjay Gagnani) and Kritika’s wedding. Now in the coming episode of Kundali Bhagya, she will be seen visiting a doctor for a check up regarding her pregnancy and will ask Prithvi to accompany her. At the same time, Preeta and Shristi will arrive at the hospital with Sarla Maa. While Sarla maa will leave for her test, Preeta and Shristi will come across Sherlyn’s doctor and will get to know about that Prithvi is the father of Sherlyn’s baby. This will come as a shock for the ladies as they believed that Rishabh was the father of Sherlyn’s baby.

Now that Preeta knows the truth about Prithvi and Sherlyn, it will be interesting to see if she will expose them and stop Prithvi’s wedding with Kritika. On the other hand, it will be worth to watch how Sherlyn and Prithvi will stop Preeta from exposing them. Clearly, the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya will witness some high voltage drama.

Credits :TellyChakkar

