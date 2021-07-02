Kundali Bhagya SPOILER: Prithvi confesses about his affair with Sherlyn; Preeta slaps him

Preeta finds out the truth about Sherlyn’s baby and confronts Prithvi. Prithvi confesses having affair with Sherlyn and wishes to marry her.

In the recent episodes of Kundali Bhagya, it is shown that Preeta and Shrishti follow Prithvi and Sherlyn to see where there are going together. They are seen going to the hospital. When Preeta and Shrishti ask about their whereabouts to the doctor, they get to know that Prithvi and Sherlyn have registered as husband and wife.

Later, Preeta asks Prithvi why he wanted to marry her when he has been with Sherlyn. To this, he tells her that he is having an affair with Sherlyn but he still wants to marry her as likes her too. This statement makes Preeta angry and she slaps him. Preeta also threatens him that she will expose him in front of Kritika and tell her everything. She starts walking towards Kritika, but Prithvi reminds her that it is pointless, as Kritika trusts him blindly. He says that she loves him and will not believe in anything that Preeta says. Meanwhile, it is shown that Kritika is also planning something that will surprise Preeta.

The present plot of the show revolves around the illegitimate child of Sherlyn. Preeta gets to know about the real father of the child and she decides to foil Sherlyn’s plan. When she goes to the hospital for a checkup, Preeta finds evidence that Rishabh is not the father of the child. She tries to get the truth from Prithvi and shows him the evidence. Seeing it, Prithvi assumes that he is the father of Sherlyn’s baby.

Will Preeta tell the truth about Prithvi to Kritika or will she stay quiet? Watch the upcoming episodes to find out!

Also read- Kundali Bhagya fame Anjum Fakih makes big revelation; Confesses being in love

Share your comment ×