Kundali Bhagya Written Update, 3 February, 2020: Sherlyn’s evil act

Rakhi and Kareena reaches Sanjana’s house. Mahira gets angry on Karan for helping Preeta.

Kundali Bhagya starts with Preeta and Sarla hoping for the best. Karan telling everyone that no one cares for Sherlyn. Rakhi and Dadi yells on him for behaving wrong. Rishabh takes him out, while Rakhi and Kareena leaves to take Sherlyn back. Sarla gets happy seeing Preeta’s happiness and also gets worried about Karan’s weird behavior. She asks Shristi to call Sameer and ask him about things going in Karan’s mind. Sameer informs them that Karan is doing her best to prove Preeta innocent.

Shristi and Sameer discuss about Preeta’s happiness. Ramona arrives and asks him whom he is talking to. He makes an excuse about talking to an astrologer for his future. Shristi talks to her and informs her about Mahira, which makes her angry. Shristi also plays the same prank in front of Sarla but Sameer cuts the call. Sherlyn gets angry at Sanjana for talking about right and wrong. Rishabh makes Karan understand Sherlyn’s value for the Luthras. He tells them to stay calm in front of the family members.

On the other hand, Sanjana gets worried about Sherlyn’s actions when the Luthras doesn’t came from a long time. Kareena and Rakhi reaches to her home. Sanjana questions them the reason why Sherlyn left Luthra house. They both apologize to her for Rishabh’s words, while Sherlyn thinks to play her act now.

Sameer informs Karan about Shristi’s call and questions. Rishabh teases him for helping Preeta but Mahira overhears all their conversation and gets angry on Karan. What will happen next? How will Karan prove Preeta innocent? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

